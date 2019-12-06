Clayton Dewayne Millsap, 61, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Red Hill Cemetery Pavilion, with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating.The family will receive friends at the cemetery pavilion one hour prior to the service.
Clayton, the son of the Rev. Loys Lee Millsap and Roberta Akins Millsap, was born on March 2, 1958, in Lamar County.
Clayton attended Dallas schools. He was employed by D.L. Lennon in road construction where he was an equipment operator. Clayton was an avid fitness guru spending countless hours at Snap Fitness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gabriel Millsap and his wife, Peggy.
Survivors include his children, Jason, Jeremy and Amanda; siblings, Jim Millsap and wife, Nancy, Jerry Millsap and wife, Paulette, Johnny Millsap Sr. and wife, Davella, Donna Marie Millsap and Paul Millsap and wife, Debra; grandsons, Ryan, Chase and Colt; and a great-grandson, Jase; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
