Victory BC sets Labor Day event for kids
Children ages 4 through those entering fifth grade are encouraged to attend a day of activities and lessons about the Lord while having fun on Labor Day at Victory Baptist Church, 3155 Pine Mill Road.
With “Otherworldly” as a theme, the Back to School Bash will feature space-themed activities such as an asteroid toss game and rocket launching interspersed with Bible lessons, songs and stories.
“It will be a wonderful time for your kids to have great memories in church and learn about the Lord and about what He can do for their lives,” children’s church co-director Savannah Blake said.
The free event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with registration taking place in Fellowship Hall, located behind the main church building, Blake said.
Senior Adult Vacation Bible School continues
The Red River Valley Baptist Association continues its Senior Adult Vacation Bible School at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Southside Baptist Church, 790 Jefferson Rd.
All senior adults are invited to join us for singing, Bible study, missions study and more.
Wayside COGIC to note Usher Day Sunday
Wayside Church of God in Christ will note its 22nd annual Usher Day during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday.
All churches are invited to come and share in the service, which is sponsored by the Wayside Usher Board.
Wayside Church of God in Christ is at 1551 E. Grove St. in Paris. Elder Rondie Williams is pastor. Elder Leon Hendricks is assistant pastor.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.