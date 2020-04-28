COOPER — Delta County will offer free mobile testing on Thursday at Cooper Elementary School.
“The mobile testing teams will be focusing on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and identified ‘Hot-Spots’ where additional testing capability is needed to augment what is currently in place,” Delta County Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher said.
In a partnership between the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Military Department, the local Regional Advisory Councils, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force and the Delta County Office of Emergency Management, free mobile Covid-19 testing will be offered in Delta County on Thursday at the Cooper ISD Elementary School's west parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This testing is part of the initiative from Governor Abbott to increase Covid-19 testing statewide.
The testing will require registration, Crutcher said, and the testing is free to Delta County residents.
Important registration information includes:
All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test;
Residents may not be able to register until late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.
Residents may register to be tested via phone or online by using the Call Center Phone Registration Number: 512-883-2400 or online registration at https://txcovidtest.org/.
To be eligible for testing, residents must have one or more symptoms of Covid-19. Symptoms include fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
