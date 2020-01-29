Powderly Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual chili supper from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at Aaron Parker Elementary.
The dinner will feature a live and silent auction; chili, corn dogs for the kids and all the trimmings, desserts to choose from and donation only at the door.
“This is our biggest event of the year. Bring the family out and have a good time with us. Thank you again to everyone who supports us. We cannot do what we do without y’all,” the department posted on Facebook.
