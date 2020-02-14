EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist.
Christian education for all ages is at 9:30 a.m., and the youth group meets at EYC meets at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Holy Eucharist with anointing of the sick is at 5:30 p.m., followed by evening class at 6:15 p.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
NAZARENE
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene, at the intersection of Highways 82 & 196 in Blossom, begins Sunday worship with Coffee and Donuts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and the Morning Celebration is at 10:30 a.m., with Michael Gentry speaking on “Power of the Tongue.”
Evening Encounter is at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Wednesday Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. with “Women of the Bible: Rebekah.”
For more information call Senior Pastor, Dr. Michael R. Gentry, at 254-433-9358.
LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Morning worship at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Naveen Nischal will present the message. Bible study follows the church service at 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
