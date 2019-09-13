Happy Friday the 13th, Red River Valley!
With the weak cool front stalled just off to our west, a small chance - 20% - for rain has returned to the forecast. Counties to our west have a greater chance for isolated pockets of heavy rain, but forecasters couldn't rule out a potential storm for our area between 1 and 4 p.m.
Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny with high of about 92 degrees. Winds will shift from the west to the east throughout the day, and provide a 5 mph breeze. Tonight is shaping up to be partly cloudy with a low of 72.
The forecast is clear through the weekend, with sunny skies and highs around 94.
Yes, it's Friday the 13th - and no matter how superstitious you are, it's going to be a great Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.