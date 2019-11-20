NOV. 19 to NOV. 20
Paris Police Department
Matthew Wayne Griffin, 35: Motion to adjuducate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000 (two counts).
Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43: Theft of Property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Bobbi Lee Daigle, 32: Capias pro fine/driving while licenses invalid, capias pro fine/failure to appear.
Lesley Anne Hoffman, 38: Violation of parole.
HollandBell, 29: Conspiracy/possession with intent to manufacture/distribute a controlled substance, bond surrender/avbandon/endanger a child/criminalneglect, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a contolled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams in a drug free zone, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds in a drug free zone.
Zavontavion JaQuon Flowers, 23: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence (2 counts), possession of a stolen firearm (2 counts), possession of a firearm by unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Kenyon Jermaine Bell, 38: Sex offenders duty to register-life/annually, conspiracy/possession with intent to manufacture/distribute a controlled substance, possession/carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, bond surrender/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect, bond surrender/sex offenders duty to register-life/annually, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, les than 1 gram, bond surrender/failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Christopher Leotis Williams, 37: Resisting arrest/search/transport, motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shondell Abagayle Cogbill, 48: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Rodney Pierre Thomas, 54: Judgment nisi/illegal dumping, more than 1,000 pounds or 200 cubic feet.
Harvey Rodriguez Soler, 34: Not secured by seatbelt-driver, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.