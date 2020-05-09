Ovella M. Huddleston, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Pleasant Springs Healthcare Center in Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Huddleston was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Red River County to Ocie and Nell Stringer Faulkner. She was a member of New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, loved her family and was a great story teller. Her husband, Robert Huddleston; brothers, Douglas, James, Charlie and Buddy Faulkner; and sister, Marie Strickler all preceded her in death.
Graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at New Haven Cemetery with the Rev. James Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
There will be no formal visitation.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Rosson of Clarksville, Pam Gallander and husband, Donald of Saltillo, Paula Booth of Dallas and Phyllis Ross of Clarksville; sister, Ruby Phillips and husband, Phil; brothers, Frank Faulkner and wife, Lorraine, Tommy Faulkner and Sammy Faulkner and wife, Neva, all of Clarksville; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the New Haven Cemetery Association, 645 CR 3105, Clarksville, TX 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
