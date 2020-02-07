Lois Jean Booker, 78 years old, was born on Oct. 16, 1941, to Hattie Bell Wortham Jones and Willie Hall in Deport, Texas.
In 1959, Lois graduated salutatorian from Gibbons High School in Paris, Texas, where she was a lead majorette. After 34 years of dedicated service at Campbell’s Soup, Lois retired at the age of 58.
She was baptized and accepted Christ at a young age. While residing in Paris, Texas, she was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church and New Birth Baptist Church.
Several years after retirement, she moved to Dallas. She loved watching football, basketball and baseball. Above all, she was a devout believer in God.
Lois entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Jones; father, Willie Hall; sisters, Virginia, Lenny, Juanita, Lucille, Almeta, Ola and Dorothy; and brothers, Melvin, Roy Dean and Ray.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children, Valerie Blake (Damion, Jamie), Barbara Washington (Brittany, Simone), Sheila Thomas (DaJanee, Courtney, Brandon), CaTonya Flowers (Tyler, Matthew) and LaMeshia Booker (Keiara, Xaiver, Nevaeh); 18 great-grandchildren; sibling, Jesse Hall (Faye); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 6449 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX 75241.
