FEB. 10 to FEB. 11

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Douglas Long, 55: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Tracy Leonard Lawrence, 53: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 22: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury.

Brenda Kelly Boykin, 47: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.

