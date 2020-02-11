FEB. 10 to FEB. 11
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Douglas Long, 55: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tracy Leonard Lawrence, 53: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Ashlee Yvonne Wade, 22: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury.
Brenda Kelly Boykin, 47: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.
