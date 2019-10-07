Sandra “Kaye” Morrison, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, stepped into the arms of her Savior on Oct. 5, 2019. She passed from this life surrounded by family at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Kaye was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and nurse, who will be remembered most for her compassion towards others and her unwavering love for family and friends.
Kaye was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Lewis G. and Vesta Guinn Sparks. She lived in Tecumsah, Oklahoma, until 1959, when she, along with her parents and brothers, moved to Euless, Texas. Kaye graduated from Trinity High School in 1971 and from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1975.
Kaye married the love of her life, Dalton Wade Morrison, of Powderly, Texas, on Aug. 5, 1972. They raised two daughters, Jennifer and Robin.
Kaye’s nursing career of almost 40 years provided many opportunities for her to touch the lives of patients and students. One of Kaye’s favorite positions was serving as a vocational nursing instructor at Paris Junior College. The job from which she retired was with Quintiles, where she educated physicians across the country on clinical drug trials. Kaye was a member of the company’s first clinical trial educator team in the U.S. Kaye was thankful for the people the Lord put in her path along the way.
Kaye is survived by her husband, Dalton, of 47 years; her daughters, Jennifer Terrell, of Willow Park, Texas, and Robin Crutchley, of Yakima, Washington; her sons-in-law, Kenneth Terrell and Dr. Rustin “Russ” Crutchley; her grandsons, Kolby and Brayden Terrell; her granddaughter, Cora Crutchley; her dear sister-in-law, Johnnie Sparks; and her nephews, Larry Sparks Jr. and Garry Sparks Jr.; as well as a number of cousins and family members with whom she was very close. Her Oxley/Guinn family was so very precious to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a special mother-in-law and father-in-law; as well as her brothers, Larry Sparks and Garry Sparks; her dear sister-in-law, Melanie Sparks; and her nephew, Donnie Otto.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Victory Baptist Church, located at 3155 Pine Mill Road in Paris, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date at a family plot in Long Cemetery, in Powderly, Texas.
