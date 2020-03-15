Rezell Jones was born July 24, 1919, in Annona, eight miles from Clarksville, where she lived until she was eight years old. In Februar, she was the Grand Marshall of the Clarksville Black History Month Parade.
Jones is the twelfth child of fifteen, twelve boys and three girls. She is also the third person in her family to live to be a hundred years old, both of her grandmothers having the same honor.
Her mother passed away at the age of 32, leaving her to be raised mostly by her stepmother until she reached adulthood.
She was married at the age of nineteen and eventually moved away from home. Four of Jones’ six children are still alive, two boys and two girls. When her youngest was six months old, Jones and her husband bought a house and have lived in it ever since. That same child is now 69, and lives next door.
“I have a son two years older than she is, and he tells everyone that he is the baby,” Jones said. “I lost two sons in ’74, both from car wrecks. One was in the car, and the other one was hit from behind while riding a bike. One happened in January and the other was the 16th of June.”
Jones has been able to see four generations of her family grow up.
“My biggest amount of joy comes from my grandchildrens, being with them and able to watch them grow and take care of them when their parents were away.”
She has eight grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren.
“My children would get in trouble at school,” Jones said. “They would get home and tell their mama their side of the story. I would listen. The next morning, I would go to see the teacher, and I would get her side of the story. And I would know who was telling the truth and who wasn’t.”
Having lived in the same general area most of her life, Jones saw the highs and the lows of Northeast Texas but still calls the region home.
“Back then, times weren’t like they were now,” she said. “They are better now than what they used to be. I’ve come through some of the rough days. But, we made it. We just happen to be lucky.”
Having left school in the sixth grade, Jones’ opportunities for employment were slim.
“I chopped and picked cotton until I was grown. When I was married, I chopped and picked cotton during the spring and fall,” she said. “In the winter time I cooked at the different cafes. … I enjoyed it (cooking), and I tried to find other jobs, but I didn’t have an education for other jobs.”
Going to Sunday school is one of Jones’ favorite memories. She has gone almost every week. Her home church is Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and her entire family attends. She is considered the mother of her church. Her youngest takes her every Sunday.
“I still go to church and Sunday school, when I feel up to it. But, sometimes I just don’t feel up to it,” she said.
The only thing that could stop her from going are her legs.
“From my knees down, I think those muscles are playing out, they are weak,” Jones said. “I can’t stand for a long time. If I had somebody who could be my legs for me, I could go in the kitchen and cook an entire meal. … That is the most that I’ve done in my life: cooking. Everytime I turn around there is somebody who wanted me to cook or do something.”
According to Mrs. Jones, the secret to a long life is joy.
“You have your rough spots every now and again,” she said. “But, it’s a pleasure to stay here. I still get joy out of life. And I love to watch my children grow up.”
When asked why she thinks she is still here, she replied with, “I don’t know. The lord would have to answer that question.
“... There is joy in living. I haven’t wished to go yet,” Jones said. “I’m waiting patiently on the lord and I just want to be ready for when he comes.”
Her advice to young people is to “always put God first. Trust him and let him be your guide; and listen to what you’re told.”
