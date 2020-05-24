The War Department invited three of her friends over to the house for a girls’ get-together once the virus quarantine was lifted.
“You can stay if you want. I imagine you’ll want to hole up in the bedroom while they’re here, though.”
There was no way I was going to dodge her chatty friends for that long. My office is open to the living/kitchen areas of the house, so that was out. I can write anywhere, and often prop up in bed like Mark Twain did with his old typewriter, but I had a better idea.
“I’ll take the new trailer out for a few nights on a shakedown trip.”
It would have been a great idea, but I quickly found that state parks, national forests and national grasslands were closed due to the virus. Even privately-owned RV parks were closed. Frustrated I hitched the bumper-pull up to the truck and pulled out.
I steered onto the highway with no particular destination in mind, other than to see how the trailer felt out on the highway. We’d only pulled it for a short fifteen-minute drive after we bought it, so I wondered if it’d feel dramatically different than the 14,000-pound fifth wheel we’d owned.
Finding myself on the highway, I accelerated and realized I could barely feel the camper. The road felt great after being locked up in the house for so long, and the next thing I knew, I was coming close to Doreeen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe.
Not knowing if the Hunting Club membership was going to be there, I slowed and pulled into the large parking lot. I almost parked in one of the regular spaces and then realized the trailer was attached. I steered around to the edge and parked along the fence separating the lot from the big pasture beside the cafe.
The big trees just across the fence threw shade into the lot, so I parked there. There was little humidity in the air when I stepped out of the truck. Taking a deep breath of clean air on the way into the cafe, I glanced over at the trees behind the camper and had a brilliant idea.
I’d parked with the door facing the parking lot, so ten minutes later, I had the stabilizers down and opened the one slide. The breeze was cool enough to open the windows and door. None of the boys’ trucks were in the lot, so instead of going inside, I started a pot of coffee on the propane stove. While it brewed, I placed a couple of chairs under the awning and sat down.
Wrong Willie must have needed to get out also. He steered into the lot, saw the camper and pulled around to back up near the trailer, the same way we do it on the deer lease. He emerged with a wide smile. “Rev! You camping here?”
I explained that everything was closed and parked the rig at Doreen’s just to get out of the house. I honestly hadn’t thought about staying all night until then.
He sniffed like a bird dog winding quail.
“Is that coffee I smell?”
“Sure is.” I jerked a thumb over my shoulder. “Get us a couple of cups.”
He went inside and came back out.
“Hey, this new camper is cool.” He handed me a steaming mug. “I love those bunk beds.”
“The War Department wanted it so we could take the grandkids.”
“They’re huge.”
“Yep. We can get three kids in each one. Two adults.”
“You mind if I spend the night here with you?”
“Sure.”
He quickly called home and explained that we were spending a couple of days in Doreen’s parking lot. While he was on the phone, Doc turned into the lot. Woodrow was in the cab with him. The next thing I knew, they were also backing up. Jerry Wayne was right behind in his pickup. The next thing I knew, they’d backed up, forming a semi-circle of pickups facing outward.
We were camping!
Lawn chairs appeared and they settled in. Woodrow sat there for only a moment, then frowned.
“We’re missing something.”
“What?” Jerry Wayne thought for a moment. “Oh, yeah. A campfire.”
Willie jumped up.
“I’ll take care of that.”
“Whoa, boys!” I held up a hand and almost spilled my coffee. “Doreen’ll draw the line at a fire on her parking lot.”
Willie waved the thought away.
“Hold on a minute.” Hurrying to his truck, he opened the toolbox in the bed and came back with a portable campfire that used propane. “Look, no damage. Bought it last year. This thing is great.”
The sun settled behind the trees and the boys decided they’d all spend the night. The camper’s inside refrigerator was stocked, so food wasn’t an issue. It also had an outside kitchen, complete with stove and mini-refrigerator.
Willie was cooking bacon and eggs for supper when we heard a shriek.
Doc stood, ready to run.
“Here comes Doreen, and she don’t look happy. Rev, she did say we could set up camp here?You asked, didn’t you?”
“Uh, no. Hadn’t thought of camping until a few minutes ago.”
“I’ve got this.” Willie stood and held out one hand. “Stay safe, Doreen! No more than six feet!
She paused, hands on her hips and studied the assemblage.
“Fine then, but you’re gonna pay to stay. Sixty bucks per night, and five dollars extra for each one of you.”
Doc sighed.
“Fine, but we get to plug into your electricity.”
“Fine.”
We have an extra-long power cord, and I was soon plugged into an outlet on the cafe’s side. Negotiations over, we settled in for a fine night at Doreen’s Campground.
