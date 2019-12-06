Joe L. “Shinny” Joplin, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 04, 2019, at his residence.
Joe was born on June 20, 1933, in the Silver City Community, of Red River County, to Joseph Ballard and Ruby A. Crook Joplin.
He was a farmer and rancher, enjoyed hunting and working horses. Joe also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and the National Guard.
His parents; and a brother, Ronnie “Pete” Joplin, preceded him in death.
Graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Lanes Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Tracy Williams officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are, Scott King, Jacob King, Curtis Joplin, Shane Joplin, Clifton Joplin and Bruce Emery. Honorary Pallbearers are, Solon King, Wayne Eilers, Timothy Joplin and Terry Healy.
Visitation will be an hour before service time at the cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Joplin, of Clarksville; his sister, Ruby Jean Healy, of Clarksville; his brothers, Tommy C. Joplin and wife, Diane and Frank Joplin and wife, Margaret, both of Clarksville; and one niece and several nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.