Marilyn Athas Spivey passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Clarksville, Texas, to Arthur Athas and Ruth Jackson Athas. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1956 and from East Texas State University in Commerce in 1960 where she met her husband, David Curtis Spivey. They married on Feb. 9, 1958.
Marilyn taught school in Dallas and later substituted in Mesquite and Richardson. She lived in Borger, Texas, for three years and then moved back to Richardson in 1973, where they raised their family. She was a Girl Scout leader for six years and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richardson. In 1977 she started working with her husband at their accounting and oil and gas business.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Curtis in 2003; parents; step-father, Richard Owen; brother, Anthony Athas; and step-sister, Carolyn Thomas.
She is survived by children, Melanie Schuchart (Lonnie), of Gunter and Melinda Floyd (Robert), of Austin; grandchildren, Ryen Schuchart, Trey Schuchart (Yuni), Macy Schuchart, Michael Floyd and Lauren Floyd; great-grandchild, Zoey Schuchart; step-sister, Mary Clay, of Rockwall; and her daughters, Kerri (Rex) and Andrea (Mark); sister’s-in-law, Beverly Graham (Calvin), of Blossom and her daughter, Ashley and Kay Clipp, of Grapevine and her daughters, Elaine (Daniel) and Lisa (John); aunt, Colette Jackson, of Paris; in-laws, Joe and Joan Spivey, of Waco, Margaret Spivey, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her high school friends (Ya-Ya’s) and her many Clarksville Class Reunions. She enjoyed her long-time social gatherings, including the weekly Lunch Club, the monthly couples’ dinners, her bridge club, neighborhood gatherings and trips to their lake house. She was active at the Richardson Senior Citizens Center where she took line dancing and enjoyed the book club.
In the later years Marilyn had two special companions in Jim McCrary and Jack Winfield.
She always had many pets and enjoyed their company. She is survived by her loving cat Tux who now lives in Austin.
We are so blessed to have had such an amazing Mom and will cherish our memories of her forever!
The “Celebration of Life” for her will be held in Richardson, Texas on Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m., in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church, of Richardson, at 503 N Central Expressway. Reception will follow immediately so that friends and family can gather on behalf of our mom. Please feel free to wear festive colors as mom always loved the parties.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marilyn’s favorite cat charity, Richardson Humane Society at P.O. Box 852515, Richardson, TX 75085-2515 or go to their website at richardsonhumanesociety.org/
We will lay Marilyn to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas with her husband, David Curtis Spivey later this Spring. Comments can be made on her facebook page if desired: facebook.com/marilyn.a.spivey.
