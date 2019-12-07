Good morning, Red River Valley!
If Friday felt like a great weather day, then you'll enjoy today, too. A bit more moisture has worked its way into the atmosphere over the region, so today should be a few degrees cooler, at about 57, with a north wind around 5 mph.
As high pressure exits the area, winds will turn to come from the southeast. All the moisture in the air should provide us with a mostly cloudy day, but don't be surprised if the sun manages to peek through.
Clouds will remain in the sky overnight as the low drops to 44. Southeast winds will pick up a bit to 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday will be windy, much like Friday, with southern winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 under partly sunny skies. Given the expected lack of cloud cover coupled with the warm air from the south, Sunday's high is forecast at 66 degrees - a beautiful way to end a weekend.
It won't matter if your plans are inside or outside this weekend, you've got a couple of beautiful days to do with what you please. Have a great Saturday!
