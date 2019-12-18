TODAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m.. Crochet; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Tam Play 42: 11 a.m., Christmas Party; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Livingston’s Visit With St. Nick: 6 to 8 p.m., Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St., spend an evening with St. Nick at the Maxey House, $5, call 903-785-5716.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Clarksville Annual Candlelight Service: 5 p.m., First Prebyterian Church sanctuary, 106 S. Pecan St., music from choirs of First Presbyterian and McKenzie Memorial United Methodist in Clarksville with carols, lighting of the candles and decorations.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
