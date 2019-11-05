Elana Burton said she, like her dad Antonio, was there for the bacon.
This morning Lamar County Head Start held its annual Breakfast With Dad, part of the school’s ongoing goal of increasing parental involvement. according to Family Engagement Coordinator Shenuda Ellis.
“We have a lot of working dads, and some don’t get this time in the morning,” she said. “We’re trying to get more dad involvement.”
Colin Lane, who ate some bacon of his own with daughter Brylee, said he like the idea.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done it,” he said.
Brylee nodded along with her dad, munching on a biscuit.
The schools’ next father engagement event is Soccer with Dad on Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the school.
