We are in real danger of losing one of our city’s most unique artistic/cultural assets, unless some miracle happens.
For 43 years, Paris Community Theatre has offered theater lovers — like me; like you, maybe? — across the Red River Valley an opportunity to see live theatrical productions right here at home, or, equally as importantly, the opportunity to take part in those productions at just about any level they choose. For more than four decades, PCT has embraced performers of every ilk, hundreds of them, from actors to dancers to musicians both vocal and instrumental, as well as creative artists who have poured their talents into costumes, sets, props and lights and sound to bring stories to life for the edification and amusement of thousands of patrons of all ages.
PCT has made audiences laugh and cry and learn something. It’s brought entire families into the spotlights, and it has helped more than a few shy, hesitant folk find their voices and their way in the world. It’s brought the community together to enjoy itself for a while and to achieve the satisfaction of a job well done.
The virus that has dimmed the lights at the Plaza Theater and that threatens Paris Community Theatre is no make-believe tale. It is a serious threat to the lives and to the health of those who put on the plays at PCT and to those who come to watch them do it. So the shows are canceled, for the time being, who knows for how long.
PCT is not dead though, not yet, not by a long shot. The members of this tirelessly inventive and creatively productive organization are busy even now, working toward ways to continue to create this living artform in a time of corona.
The actors, directors and technical staff of PCT have been busy producing a series of videos, featuring some of the best voices and musical talent the organization has to offer for those who enjoy such things and have feared they will never get the chance to enjoy them again any time soon. These videos, featuring the individual faces and voices and talents of artists PCT audiences have long enjoyed, will be posted on the group’s Facebook page beginning in the next few days, and they will be available for viewing for free at any time. The hope is that these performances will remind people who enjoy a good song that they can help PCT survive these trying times by opening their hearts and their checkbooks.
There are other fundraising efforts going on as well. There’s to be a “garage sale” of sorts later this month at PCT’s Brown Center for Arts, where shoppers can select from the large and varied stores of the groups costume shop. This will be a great opportunity to pick up some great bargains on the classic styles and fanciful looks you won’t find in the retail shops that are only now beginning to reopen. Bring the kids and let them browse to their heart’s content and stoke their imaginations for summer play time in the backyard.
Next month, PCT will present a two-night live musical review under the stars at the Bywaters Park peristyle. Admission will be $5 and concessions will be available so bring the whole family and enjoy “One Summer Night” of music — or two, its your choice. Any and all donations to help keep PCT operating until the virus is no longer a threat will be gratefully accepted.
Paris Community Theatre is an all-volunteer organization that depends on the support and financing of its patrons and its sponsors, both private and corporate, to continue to bring high-quality theatrical productions to local audiences. Ticket sales are a major part of that support. No shows, no audiences, no revenue, it’s that simple. The answer lies in the continued support of theatre lovers despite the lack of shows.
If you love theater, if you love Paris Community Theatre, I urge you to give what you can, so PCT can get through these dark times and can bring back the lights and the laughter and the music when it’s safe for everyone involved. I urge you to reach out to PCT and help it raise the curtains again.
