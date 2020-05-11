Jerry Wayne Whitworth, 67, of Paris, Texas passed away on May 9, 2020 at his home.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors have charge of cremation arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Jerry was born on June 8, 1952, one of 15 children, to William and Annie Francis Brundige Whitworth in Clarksville, Texas.
He married Sondra Dee Vest on Jan. 1, 1998.
Jerry worked at Turner Pipe Industries as a tractor operator. He enjoyed spending time with family and working in the yard. He was loved by everybody and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Sondra; 10 children, Lindsi Whitworth, Josh Whitworth, Timothy Whitworth, Jerry Glen Whitworth, Jeramey McGuire, Christopher Herring, Misty Newberry, Christina Cole, David Cole, and Chelsee Doan; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Randle Whitworth and Vernon Whitworth; and special friend Randy Mayes who checked in on him daily.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
