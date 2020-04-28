The Paris Police Department will be testing a new voice over IP phone system around 1 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Bob Hundley said. Should the test be successful, the department will move to the new system immediately.
There is a change for the City of Paris Animal Shelter contact number. The new number for animal control is 903-737-4199, Hundley said.
There are no changes for the contact numbers for the remainder of the police department. This new VoIP system will not affect the 911 system for Paris and Lamar County.
This is the VoIP system approved in the 2019-20 city budget in the amount of $120,000. The present police department phone system has been in use since 2006 and has become problematic, with only refurbished parts and phone sets available for repair.
