The Roan Oak Masonic Lodge No. 860 of Garrett's Bluff has donated $500 scholarships for five associate degree nursing students at Paris Junior College. The scholarships will help the students with tuition, fees and related expenses.
The students are Andre' King and Clayton Thomas of Paris, Makayla Stringer of Detroit, and Brandy Seagraves and Wendy Springfield of Sulphur Springs.
"Nursing is an important profession; it is a great profession and we're happy to support it," Lodge Treasurer Larry Slagle said. He added everyone needs the services these students will provide after graduation.
A matching gift was received from the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation Inc., allowing the lodge to boost the results of their local fundraising efforts.
"Nursing school in itself is stressful, but when students are also concerned about finances and trying to work it adds to the stress level," Paris Junior College Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker said. "Receiving a scholarship eases the financial burden and allows students to concentrate on being a student. The Roan Oak Masonic Lodge provides scholarships each year to our nursing students and we are thankful for their generosity and continued support."
Roan Oak Masonic Lodge’s major fall fundraiser each year is a fish fry in Garrett's Bluff. This year it is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. For information about scholarships at Paris Junior College call 903-782-0425 and about the school’s nursing programs, call 903-782-0734.
