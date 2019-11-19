FORT TOWSON, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Fort Towson man after he was found unresponsive in his home this weekend, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at 48-year-old Jamie Williams’ residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Fort Towson. The man’s wife, who was not named, reported Williams was dead inside the residence. Paramedics were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
The state medical examiner has sent the body to Tulsa for an autopsy, Park said. OSBI is investigating the cause and manner of Williams’ death. The case is ongoing at this time.
