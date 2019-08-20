A free civilian response to active shooter events, a Stop the Bleed class is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Paris City Council chambers, 135 1st St. SE. This class is open to the first 50 people who sign up.
The class will be provided by the Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department, Paris Regional Medical Center and Lamar County Office of Emergency Management. Based on interest, more classes could be planned in the future.
The CRASE course, designed from the 2004 ALERRT course, provides strategies and guidance for surviving an active shooter event. Stop the Bleed teaches how to treat massive bleeding from any cause, but particularly from an active shooter or explosive event where if a response is delayed, the injured could die. Proper bleeding control techniques are taught in the Stop the Bleed course, including how to use hands, dressings and tourniquets.
Those interested may sign up at http://zw8oq.qr.ai.
