Stanrod Monta Johnson, 43, of Plano passed away on July 2, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Olive Branch Baptist Church. The Rev. Thomas Owens, eulogist and the Rev. Billy Shepherd, pastor. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Stanrod was born on Jan. 22, 1977, to the parentage of Carolyn Johnson Brown and Keyon K. Mitchell in Paris, Texas. A 1995 graduate of Paris High School. He received a welding certificate from Paris Junior College. Stanrod was the "Biggest Cowboy Fan Ever."
He is survived by Stephon Johnson, Ashton Johnson and their mother, Ashley Mathis; Jeremiah Garrett and his mother Shayla Garrett; parents, Keyon Mitchell (Stephanie) and Carolyn Johnson Brown (Jimmy); brothers, Keyon Mitchell Jr. (LaToya) and Duford Mitchell; sister, Keyveona Mitchell; niece, Keyiaja Mitchell; great-nephew, Cy'zen Dunson; also a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aaron Jr. and Rosetta Johnson, Freeman and Josie Reed, Minister Emma Mitchell Smith and William Mitchell.
