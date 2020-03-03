James L. Farris, 72, of Deport, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery, in Deport, with Kirk Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service. At other times the family will be at their home, 381 Depot St., in Deport.
James was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Paris, Texas, to Luttie and Wallace Farris.
Surviving him is his wife, of 53 years, Donna Sue, of the home; two daughters, Amy Anderson and husband, Kevin and Nikki Bove and husband, Brian; a very special grandson, Rylee Anderson; siblings, Wilma Claypool, of Paris, Dola Roach, of Paris, Thelma Smith, of Paris and Dorothy Melton, of Deport; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Charles Hudson, Shirley Allen and Gary Scott; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Travis Farris.
James retired from Campbell Soup Company where he had many friends. He never met a stranger. He loved his family first and then his hobbies of hunting, fishing and four-wheelers. Last but not least was his dog, Lucy. She listened to his tales when no one else would.
James was baptized and attended Southside Baptist Church and was a firm believer in God.
