Do you know if there’s a sex offender in your neighborhood? Lamar County Sheriff’s Lt. James Shanahan does, and so should you.
Fortunately, the Texas Department of Public Safety has provided an easy-to-use tool that will not just show you where a sex offender lives, but will provide you their most recent photo, the crime they were convicted of committing, when that crime occurred, the age of their victim and their risk assessment. All of it comes up with the click of a button after searching for your own address.
It is important to note that the information made available to the public cannot be used to harass or intimidate a sex offender. Those who do are subject to themselves being charged with a crime like making terroristic threats. The information is there solely to promote community safety.
With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s a good idea to go and visit the DPS site at records.txdps.state.tx.us/SexOffenderRegistry/Search, search your address and know who your neighbors are.
It might be law enforcement’s job to monitor sex offenders’ activity, but we all play a role in promoting community safety, and the best way to protect ourselves and our children is by having a firm knowledge of our neighborhood.
Klark Byrd
