Sharon Kay Ritchey, 72, of Powderly, died at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Eagles Lodge, with Chaplain Joe Smith officiating.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Sharon was born on Aug. 17, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Sherman John and Elsie Lloyd Davis. She graduated from Mesquite High School in 1964 and worked as an insurance marketing representative for Old American Insurance Company prior to her retirement.
She married Jack Ritchey on Aug. 10, 1991, in Rockwall, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Ritchey, of Powderly; three children, Nelson E. Willis III, of Rockwall, Andrea Bedell and husband, Scott, of Gainesville and Laura Berton and husband, Stan, of Newnan, Georgia; two step-children, Kim Neal and husband, Darrell, of Grand Saline, Texas, and Amber Ritchey, of Dallas; five grandchildren, Laycee Skaggs and husband, Jamie, Brianna Bedell, Bailey Bedell, Taylor Cravens and Logan Cravens and wife, Paula; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Mason, Audrey, Luke and Jack; and many beloved cousins and extended family and friends.
If desired, memorials may be made to the “Wish For A Child” fund at the Eagles Lodge, 1125 NW Loop 286, Paris, Texas 75460.
Online condolences may be made to the Ritchey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
