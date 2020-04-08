How to make more effective face masks to the number of Covid-19 patients at Paris Regional Medical Center to the safety of handling mail and packages left on doorsteps all were topics covered at a Paris town hall meeting this evening.
And two local physicians — Dr. Ted McClemore and Dr. Lav Sing — said they would have no qualms about treating Covid-19 patients with a combination of medicines including hydroxychloroquine as recommended by President Donald Trump.
CEO Steve Hyde of Paris Regional Medical Center reported three Covid-19 patients currently are being treated in the hospital in negative pressure rooms, which take the inside air outside to prevent possible spread of the virus to other areas of the hospital.
To a question regarding whether people should be concerned about handling mail, Dr. Lav Sing gave a resounding “yes.” He recommends mail and packages be wiped with a disinfectant, handled with gloved hands, followed by proper handwashing.
And Dr. Davis Salas recommends putting air filter material that blocks viruses inside homemade masks to make them more effective.
To learn more about tonight’s town hall meeting, organized and moderated by Paris Mayor Dr. Steve Clifford, see the Thursday printed edition of The Paris News.
