At 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police met with a complainant in the 800 block of 13th Street NE, where it was reported that the complainant was driving his 2019 Silver Toyota Camry in the 1100 block of Grove Street and heard what he thought may have been gunshots.
Once arriving at his destination, the complainant found that the front passenger side tire was going flat. Officers found a small bullet hole in the rim of the wheel. There were four children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
No one was injured and the investigation continues.
Paris woman charged with meth possession
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for running a red light. During the investigation, K9 Cupa alerted to the officers that narcotics were in the vehicle.
Police said the driver, Staci Lynn Brocaille, 36, of Paris, suggested she had methamphetamine in her purse. The suspected narcotics were found and Brocaille was arrested. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. She remained there this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Pattonville man arrested on probation violation warrant
Paris police arrested 49-year-old William Kendell Brown of Pattonville at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Probation Office. Brown had an outstanding probation violation warrant. He is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 169 calls for service and arrested four people between Tuesday and Wednesday.
