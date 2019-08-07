Paris police said officers arrested 19-year-old Eric Gabriel Basham on Tuesday on two outstanding warrants for felony burglaries of residence after turning to the public for help.
Police Chief Bob Hundley said officers found Basham standing outside at the 300 block of 28th Street NE at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they arrested him “without incident,” and at the time of his arrest, Basham refused to identify himself.
Basham was a suspect in numerous burglaries in the Paris area. Police said they saw him on video surveillance breaking into a security cabinet and stealing two Apple iPhones in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave on June 28. The two felony burglary of habitation warrants charged Basham of entering a residence on Meadowlark Lane on two different occasions and stealing items.
Basham was placed in jail waiting to be arraigned, police said.
