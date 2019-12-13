Music minister Danny Maron first sang in the Living Christmas Tree at Immanuel Baptist Church in 1976 as a youth. Forty three years later, he will be leading the choir in this year’s highly enhanced version of the popular presentation.
Performing traditional Christmas carols accompanied by two narrators and an LED light show, the choir will be featured in three free performances, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham St.
“Back in the ’70s when we had regular Christmas lights, it was rather warm standing behind that tree,,” Maron said. “Those old-fashioned tree lights put out a lot of heat.”
Standing on risers behind the 21-foot tree, this year’s singers will be surrounded by much cooler LED lights programmed to change color and individually flash to add a new dimension to the performance.
The 30-member choir began preparations in September for the upcoming performance with tree construction taking place within the last week, Maron said.
“The choir will be singing new arrangements of traditional Christmas carols and the tree itself will be something to see,” Maron said. “It has more than 2,300 LED smart bulbs, which means they can be any color. They are all programmed individually so any one bulb can do what you want it to do.”
Maron encouraged attendance at any of the three free performances.
“This is our way of reminding people of the true meaning of Christmas,” Maron said.
