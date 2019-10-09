Vendors are being sought for a community craft show in Chicota Nov. 16.
“I’m so excited,” long-time Chicota resident Sheryl L. Smith said in response to a social media post. “Can’t wait for our first craft show; come do some Christmas shopping.”
Clothing, home decor, signs, soap vendors and more are expected along with concession vendors, according to event organizer Alanca Boedigheimer.
Those interested in a vendor spot should contact Boedigheimer at 218-565-8236 or Callie Kelley at 903-227-7495
