Pickin’ a New Place (copy)
Sam Craft

Sunday, Aug. 4

David Smith - Ole Red, Tishomingo

Greg Guymon duo -  North Rig Grill, Denison

Brent Alexander - Hank's Texas Grill, McKinney

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Michael O’Neal - Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, Aug. 5

Greg Guymon & Friends - Gilley's, Choctaw Casino, Durant

James Lann - El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Baraoke - The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Matthew Key - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Texas Country Music Showcase - Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tony Ramey hosts songwriters - Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Songwriters Night - Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Johnny Cooper - Aloft, Richardson

JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City

Thursday, Aug. 8

Jake Ward - Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Droo - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Justin Myers - Love & War in Texas, Plano

JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City

Fred Erben - Corner Street Pub, Greenville

Friday, Aug. 9

Brantley Gilbert - Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Gary Kyle - Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jerry Tims Band - River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Jason Eady, Rock Wood Honey-Heritage Hall, Paris

Sam Riggs - Rebel Runway Event, Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex, Bonham

SouthernCross Band - RedRock Saloon, Denison

Logan Samford - Hank's Texas Grill, McKinney

Jenn Ford - Love & War in Texas, Plano

Mason Lively, JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City

 Jim Lauderdale - Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Saturday, Aug. 10

Tony Ramey - Grady's 66 Pub, Yukon

Merrol Ray & The Regulators-Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, WinStar, Thackerville

Kyle Park - Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Lightning Ridge - Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Fred Erben - Paris Bakery, Paris

Jared Mitchell Band - Denison Food Truck Park, Denison

SouthernCross Band - RedRock Saloon, Denison

Doug Moreland -  Kidd Key Auditorium, Sherman

Hunter Brown - El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Chuck Willis - Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne

Live music - Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Brandon Rhyder - Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The 8 Tracks - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Town Walsh - Love & War in Texas, Plano

South Austin Moonlighters - Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City

Kraig Parker as Elvis - Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

MaryJane@SceneInTown.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.