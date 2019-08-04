Sunday, Aug. 4
David Smith - Ole Red, Tishomingo
Greg Guymon duo - North Rig Grill, Denison
Brent Alexander - Hank's Texas Grill, McKinney
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Michael O’Neal - Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, Aug. 5
Greg Guymon & Friends - Gilley's, Choctaw Casino, Durant
James Lann - El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Baraoke - The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Matthew Key - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Texas Country Music Showcase - Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tony Ramey hosts songwriters - Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Songwriters Night - Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Johnny Cooper - Aloft, Richardson
JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City
Thursday, Aug. 8
Jake Ward - Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Droo - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Justin Myers - Love & War in Texas, Plano
JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City
Fred Erben - Corner Street Pub, Greenville
Friday, Aug. 9
Brantley Gilbert - Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Gary Kyle - Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jerry Tims Band - River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Jason Eady, Rock Wood Honey-Heritage Hall, Paris
Sam Riggs - Rebel Runway Event, Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex, Bonham
SouthernCross Band - RedRock Saloon, Denison
Logan Samford - Hank's Texas Grill, McKinney
Jenn Ford - Love & War in Texas, Plano
Mason Lively, JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City
Jim Lauderdale - Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Saturday, Aug. 10
Tony Ramey - Grady's 66 Pub, Yukon
Merrol Ray & The Regulators-Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, WinStar, Thackerville
Kyle Park - Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Lightning Ridge - Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Fred Erben - Paris Bakery, Paris
Jared Mitchell Band - Denison Food Truck Park, Denison
SouthernCross Band - RedRock Saloon, Denison
Doug Moreland - Kidd Key Auditorium, Sherman
Hunter Brown - El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Chuck Willis - Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne
Live music - Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Brandon Rhyder - Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The 8 Tracks - Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Town Walsh - Love & War in Texas, Plano
South Austin Moonlighters - Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
JD Myers & Legacy - Southern Junction, Royse City
Kraig Parker as Elvis - Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.