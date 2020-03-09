Shoplifting leads to warrant arrest
Paris police, responding to a shoplifting call at 2:36 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, located and detained Anise Renee Thomas, 57, of Paris. During the investigation, officers discovered Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texarkana Bi-State Police Department charging her with theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Thomas was also charged with the theft when officers said she was found to be in possession of items concealed in her purse. Thomas was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where she remains this morning, according to online jail records.
One man arrested for parole violation
Paris police arrested 38 year old Mark James Hlas Jr., in the 1400 block of Sperry Street at 9:36 a.m. on Sunday. Officers had information that Hlas had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Online records indicate he is still jailed this morning.
Paris women arrested on felony theft warrants
At 5 p.m. on Friday, Paris police located and arrested 38 year old Theresa Michelle Davidson at her residence. Davidson was known to have outstanding felony warrants, one for bond surrender for a felony theft charge and the other for possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram charge.
She also has four misdemeanor warrants. Davidson was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains this morning, according to online jail records.
Police investigate theft, robbery reports
Paris police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 600 block of W. Austin Street at 10 a.m., Friday, when it was reported that someone had stolen a 2016 Toyota Corolla during the nighttime hours. At about 3 p.m., Friday, officers located the vehicle stuck in a field in the 600 block of Jefferson Road. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police spoke with a victim of a theft at 8:42 p.m. Friday. It was reported a female the complainant had just given a ride to had stolen more than $20,000 cash from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a robbery in the 1300 block of E. Center Street at 1:27 a.m. Saturday. It was reported that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had hit her and had stolen her cell phone and car keys. The incident is under investigation.
Police respond to knife assault, shots fired
At 1:37 Saturday, Paris police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to an assault. It was reported an altercation had occurred in the 10 block of E. Hearne Street. During the altercation, one female was cut on her hand by a knife. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Shady Oaks Lane at 2:30 a.m. today. The victim told officers someone in a white t-shirt had shot multiple times at his vehicle. Officers located over 20 shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured, and the investigation continues.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 243 calls for service, and arrested nine persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.