Paris police said they have received at least four different reports of frand at various businesses where fraudulent $100 bills were either passed or attempted to be passed to pay for items.
“We want to encourage all persons that handle money to be diligent in using the Dri-Mark pens to make sure that all bills are not bogus,” a department press release stated. “If you encounter someone attempting to pass a bogus bill, please do not return the bill to the person that gave it to you and call the police department immediately. If at all possible, write down the vehicle description and license plate number of the vehicle that the suspect leaves in.”
Police said an unknown white man attempted to use a fake $100 bill to purchase items at a store in the 3000 block of Bonham Street at 9:23 p.m. Friday. The clerk recognized the bill as being fake and refused to return the bill to the suspect. The suspect then reached across the counter and grabbed a real $100 bill and fled the store.
Officers also responded to a forgery in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 9:02 a.m. Friday, where it was reported that three people had cashed four fraudulent payroll checks totaling over $3,000 from local businesses in June. The checks were later found to be written on accounts that do not exist.
The incidents are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.