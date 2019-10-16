THURSDAY
Paris High School: Senior pictures.
Head Start: 9 a.m., Fire Station field trip.
Givens Early Childhood Center: 9:30 a.m., visit to Legends Healthcare, Thompson
FRIDAY
Givens Early Childhood Center: 9 a.m., visit from Sparky the Fire Dog.
MONDAY
Chisum ISD: Community Pep Rally 5:30 p.m., at the stadium.
OCT. 25
Chisum ISD: Homecoming Pep Rally, 1 p.m., stadium.
The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; editor@the
parisnews.com; or 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.