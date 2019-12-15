I’m a reader, and I read — a lot. I read this newspaper. I read stories by the Associated Press, The Texas Tribune, Texas Scorecard and The Texas Monitor. I subscribe to and read The New York Times and The Dallas Morning News. I read stories from a myriad of outlets that Google pulls content from for its news app, including Fox News, Ars Technica, The Motley Fool, The Hill, USA Today and many others.
Being the perceptive reader you are, you probably caught that I said I subscribe to two newspapers. Even subscribing to one at my age is an irregularity, according to the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.
Among my reading this week was a Digital Content Next article that reported that “WAN-IFRA found that younger people — on whom many publishers are pinning their hopes — are less likely to prioritize a news subscription: ‘Just 7% of under 45s would pick news over everything else for the next year, compared to 15% of those 45 and over.’
As you might have guessed, I’m in the “under 45s” demographic.
The point of the article was to present a potential pathway for attracting and retaining younger subscribers, and while I disagreed with the conclusion — it was suggested that publishers blend entertainment and news — it did hold one gem of good news. “Overall, WAN-IFRA’s World Press Trends report found that: ‘Digital news subscriber numbers worldwide have increased 208% over five years to 2018 and are expected to grow by a further 13% in 2019.’”
As it so happens, I’m a digital subscriber. Both newspaper subscriptions grant me digital access seven days a week, and one includes Sunday print delivery. It’s not uncommon to catch me randomly reading articles on my phone throughout the week while most Sunday mornings are spent with the newspaper sprawled across the floor as I read.
Many news publishers, including The Paris News, have made great strides recently in digital subscriptions, and it helps to have fans who extol the benefits of such services. One of our digital fans recently told me she initially didn’t like the eEdition newspaper replica because she preferred holding the paper in her hands, but she changed her mind after learning she could zoom in on the text, making it as large as she needed for reading comfort.
There’s another benefit subscribers have told me they enjoy — the eEdition goes up at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday (unless there’s some late news that needs to get in) and at 6 a.m. Sunday, no need to wait for delivery or to wait until you get home to read the newspaper. And the eEdition is available wherever there’s an internet connection. As one subscriber told me last week, “It was so nice to stay connected to Paris, Texas, even though I was out of the country.”
Digital offerings will be a growing, important part of news publishers’ portfolios, but don’t count print out yet. For communities like ours that lack widespread internet infrastructure, print remains a valuable resource. (In October, the Texas Comptroller’s Office reported that just 36.5% of Lamar County residents have high-speed internet. In Red River County, it was 53.7%; in Fannin County, it was 69.7%; and in Delta County, it was 84.6%.) And even though I enjoy my digital subscriptions, I do look forward to reading the physical newspaper every Sunday. It’s a welcome break from staring at screens all the time.
If you subscribe to The Paris News’ delivery by carrier or mail, then you’re already subscribed to our digital offerings. It’s a bundled deal. If you don’t know your login information, call the office and talk with Circulation Manager Lisa Shew. She’ll be happy to help.
