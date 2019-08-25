Prairiland High School will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at 466 FM 196 South in the gym. For information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Sarah Williams at 903-652-5681.
There is no upper age limit for donating blood. Currently, almost half of the blood donors are over age 50. Potential blood donors may begin volunteering at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently.
Those with tattoos or body piercings that were performed at Texas licensed and registered facilities are welcomed to donate blood without any wait time between the procedure and your donation.
Many medications are acceptable. But Carter BloodCare says if in doubt, inquire first. Carter BloodCare’s staff answer all kinds of questions about donor eligibility.
Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.
For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
