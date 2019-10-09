A second Building Code Overview and Compliance Seminar is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the seminar is part of a business information series “Development in Paris, Texas.”
Speakers at the free event include Paris fire inspector Clyde Crews, city engineer Carla Easton and building official John Ankrum.
The goal of the seminar is to bring code enforcement officials together with current and future building and business owners and contractors to discuss code enforcement efforts, according to chamber executive director Paul Allen.
