NOV. 11 to NOV. 12
Paris Police Department
Michael Lloyd Morgan, 53: Failure to appear.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Heather Necole Meeks, 34:. 34: Public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Gregory George Conrad: 45: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Cody Gene Berry, 41: Bond surrender/Criminal trespass/habitat/super fund/infrastructure, bond surrender/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Jackie Robin Moore, 37: VOP/credit/debit card abuse.
