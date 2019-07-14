Rickey H. Ligon. 65, of Blossom, went home to be with his father, with his wife Kathy, and his sister, Debbie by his side.
A graveside service had been set for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at East Post Oak Cemetery at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. No formal visitation was set.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ligon; mother, Barbara Ligon; stepdaughter, Heather Boyett; stepgrandchildren, Dakota Boyett and Landon Hahn; sister, Debbie Adams; brother-in-law, Dwayne Wilson, and wife, Valeah; sister-in-law, Angie Brown, and husband, Steven; niece, Angela Adams; nephews, James Ray Wilson, Leslie Wilson and wife, Sabrina; and aunts, Shirley Worthington, Wonda Eoff, Joyce Lacak and Joan Kuydaial.
He was preceded in death by his father, Denver Ligon; stepdaughter, Jennifer Jones; nephew, Joseph Adams; and niece, Amanda Adams.
Serving as pallbearers were Tony Elmi, Steven Brown, Michael Flatt, Steve Furra, Darrel Vaughan and John Barnhill. Honorary pallbearers were Weldon Akins, J.L. Furra, Johnny Lee, Randal Crawford, Cody Flatt, Steven Flatt, Ted Flatt, Adam Blackmon and Shane Whitley.
