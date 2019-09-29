The City of Paris needs a volunteer to fill a vacancy on the Library Advisory Board, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.

The board meets the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the library.

The purpose of the board is to act in an advisory capacity to study and make recommendations concerning library services, maintenance and capital improvement projects, Ellis said.

“Members must be residents of the city, be a registered voters, have knowledge of library affairs and a strong interest in library operations, as well as exhibit a genuine appreciation of books,” Ellis said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

