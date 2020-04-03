Following the mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott that schools be closed through April 30, Paris Junior College will not reopen any locations for the remainder of the spring semester and finish all classes online. Originally the semester was to end on May 8. Due to extending Spring Break one week, the semester end was moved to May 15.
"With the dates so close," college President Dr. Pam Anglin said, "the college will extend the online only environment to the end of spring semester."
Students in workforce programs who need to come in physically to complete their labs will be given an incomplete. As soon as it is safe to bring students back, a schedule will be developed and students will be informed of when they can come in to complete their course.
To stay up to date with the latest information about PJC during the COVID-19 pandemic and get important contact information, check www.parisjc.edu/covid-19.
