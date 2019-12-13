Good morning, Red River Valley!
Dense fog will be the primary concern this morning as dewpoints remain a few degrees higher than the early morning low. A weak surface cold front is on the way, and while that will help lift the fog into low clouds, it's not expected to arrive until mid to late morning.
As the front passes, winds will shift to come from the west. The National Weather Service expects areas with full sunshine to warm into the 60s, possibly the low 70s, but areas that do experience the morning fog are likely to remain cooler. The forecast high for our region is 56 degrees.
Clouds will clear out for tonight, and we'll cool off to about 39. Saturday will warm up nicely under a sunny sky to about 60 degrees as winds shift again to come from the east southeast in the afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, and clouds will remain in the sky through Sunday. Currently in the forecast for Sunday night is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
