A battle of petitions is underway.
If the online petitions are any indication, an effort to remove the Confederate monument at the Lamar County Courthouse outpaces a petition to keep the statue where it is.
Two young Paris women, Taisley Scroggins and Latrel Lacy, began a petition on Change.org to remove the statue on Tuesday, which now contains more than 428 signatures. In answer, another local resident, Chrystal Perry, began an opposition petition Thursday on the same site. In its first 12 hours, the petition has 15 signatures.
“Oh, here we go,” Perry posted on Facebook in response to the Scroggins/Lacy petition. “I should start a petition to keep it where it is and where it has been. It is plain and simple.”
And she did.
“Sign the petition if you want to keep it where it is,” she noted in another post. “I will make sure I share it with Judge Brandon Bell and Mayor (Steve) Clifford.”
So far, attempts to reach Perry for further comment have failed.
However, the two women behind the petition to remove the statue shared their passion for social justice during a Thursday night interview.
Like others from a young generation, Scroggins and Lacy believe the time is right, a time fueled by an equal justice movement in reaction to the death of a black man under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
“I firmly believe because white people put it up, it is now time for white people to take it down,” Scroggins said during a Thursday night interview about the statue erected in 1903 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Realizing the statue may have historical value to some, Scroggins emphasized she does not want the statue destroyed, just moved to a private location such as the Maxey House.
“People go there to view memorabilia of the time, and I think it would be a perfect place for the statue, Scroggins said.
Noting that America is under a global lens, Scroggins said, “The whole world is watching.
Because Paris, Texas is known all over for its name alone, let’s be known for leading the fight against systemic racism and start by removing that statue.”
Unable to participate in the personal interview due to work requirements,Lacy was just as passionate as she responded to an email request for comment.
“All our citizens need to feel like they will be treated equal and fair at the courthouse regardless of their ethnic background,” Lacy said. “If the first thing African Americans see is a Confederate memorial, how are they going to believe they will get justice there?”
“It’s just wrong, wrong, wrong,” Scroggins said.
“Paris is filled with beautiful people who do not want to express any hatred toward any minorities,” Lacy added. “True equality is what I want Paris to represent, and a statue of intimidation at a place that should express justice and equality simply does not match what is truly in the hearts of the majority of our citizens.”
The two women said they emailed copies of their petition on Tuesday to Paris Mayor Steve Clifford, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and the four county commissioners.
“We are just waiting to hear back from them,” Scroggins said.
When contacted late Thursday night, Clifford said he’d rather not comment, noting that county officials are responsible for the statue.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell has yet to respond to a request for a comment left with his administrative assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.