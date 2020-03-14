Lamar Avenue Church of Christ Shepherds has suspended all services and programs for two weeks due to the growing concern over the coronavirus. A statement released by the church says:
“ Friday evening, your shepherds met and have made the following decisions in the best interest for all our members and in keeping with what health experts have recommended:
·All services and programs of Lamar Avenue have been suspended for two weeks beginning Sunday 3/15 through Saturday 3/28.
·This includes Sunday morning Bible Class, Worship time, Life Groups, Sunday Evening Services, and Wednesday Night Services.
·Kiddie Kollege will not hold classes for the next two weeks.
·The Latchkey Program will not be providing after-school services for the next two weeks.
·The Weight Watcher Program which utilizes our building on Thursday evening will not meet for the next two weeks.
·The ‘Young At Heart’ event scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been cancelled.
·There will be no home school activities at the building the next two Fridays.
We will continually monitor the local, regional, state and national health news and make any future decisions as necessary and communicate that to you.
During this challenging time for our church, community and nation, the ‘work’ of the church will continue. In fact, as a service to our members who are among the highest risk of the virus, we would ask that you let the church office know if you need assistance in such ways as picking up your medicine, getting groceries or other needs. The office will be open Monday through Friday, (903) 785-0387.”
