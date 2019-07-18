Mr. Levert E. Scales, 62, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Clarksville, Texas.
Funeral service are set for Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, in Annona, Texas, with Pastor T.L. Blevins officiating.
Interment will be in Annona Cemetery, Annona, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.