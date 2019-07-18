The Paris News logo
Buy Now

Mr. Levert E. Scales, 62, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Clarksville, Texas. 

Funeral service are set for Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, in Annona, Texas, with Pastor T.L. Blevins officiating.

Interment will be in Annona Cemetery, Annona, Texas.

Condolences may be made at citizensfuneral

home.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.