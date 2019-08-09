The high pressure system that’s settled in over the Red River Valley has sparked day three of a heat advisory warning of heat index values in excess of 105 degrees.
Today’s forecast high is 94 degrees, but mix that heat with the humid atmosphere, and National Weather Service meteorologists warn it’s going to feel a lot hotter. A heat advisory that took effect Wednesday was extended for Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties until 7 p.m. today. Choctaw County’s heat advisory is in effect today from noon to 7 p.m.
Forecast models suggest there’s little in the way of relief coming through the weekend.
“It will still be hot this weekend and individuals need to be sure to stay cool/hydrated,” meteorologist Lamont Bain wrote in forecast discussion, adding that “it’ll remain quite unpleasant (overnight) as low temperatures only fall into the mid 70s to low 80s.
“Early next week still appears quite hot and extensions of any heat advisories are very much in the realm of possibility as triple-digit heat is still forecast for a large majority of North and Central Texas.”
The National Weather Service advises residents “to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.”
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” heat advisories state. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”
