SEP. 20 to SEP. 23
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Johnathan Ray Richardson, 25: Failure to appear/criminal trespass.
Robbie Lynn Reinke, 51: Display fictitious motor vehicle license.
Bobbi Lee Daigle, 32: Driving while intoxicated, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.
Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23: Aggravated assault on date/family/house with a weapon.
Jeremy Tate Ralson, 32: Pedestrian in roadway.
Ronnie Dean Bradford, 72: Assault (Class C).
